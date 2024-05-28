Letters to the Editor May 25, 2024

Brandon Township Voters

Voters who wish to vote absentee for each election, can inform the Brandon Township Clerk’s Office and automatically either receive an absentee ballot application (Permanent Absentee Voter) and then a ballot, or automatically receive a ballot for each election (Permanent Ballot List).

Voters on our Permanent AV list may receive another application in the mail in the coming week or two. PLEASE NOTE we already sent out absentee ballot applications prior to the February 2024 election, which included the ability to sign up for absentee ballots for all 2024 elections. If you already signed up to receive an absentee ballot for the August and November 2024 elections, you will not be receiving another application. In addition, if you have signed up to be on the Permanent Ballot List, you will receive your ballot closer to the end of June. In addition, if you do not want an absentee ballot for each election but need one for either August or November 2024, please reach out to our office and we will get you signed up.

We hope this clears up confusion on why some voters will be receiving another application, while others will not, but please reach out to our office if you have any questions at 248-627-2851!

Thank you,

Roselyn Blair, MiPMC

Brandon Township Clerk

A true patriot

In March of this year, the Kengerski family lost a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a relative to some, a friend to many, and above all a combat wounded veteran of the Korean War. A true patriot.

This community lost a citizen who accomplished so much. He was post commander for over 14 years. No other commander will ever do what Don Kengerski has done. I was glad to be part of his accomplishments. When he died, we lost a great man.

Words alone cannot express my sorrow to the Kengerski family for their loss. I’ve had the honor of knowing Don for over 30 years. I served as his junior vice commander and as his senior vice commander. Don always said, “We were charted to do community service,” and he did exactly that. It was under his leadership that would lay the foundation for me, when I served as post commander. His service as a post commander speaks for itself, he was n outstanding leader.

Don was a combat veteran of the Korean War. While during his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. The Purple Heart was awarded for multiple wounds. The Silver Star is this nation’s third highest award, it is awarded for a single act of valor. It is bestowed on a few combat veterans, it is a rare award. Don is one of the bravest Americans that I have known. Service in combat is something the protected will never know.

He has joined those disgruntled British subjects who took a Flintlock off the wall, stood on a village green, confronted the world’s largest standing army, and started the greatest nation on Earth.

He has joined those who left their homes, their loves ones, who traveled to distant lands, sailed the seas and oceans, and flew the airways.

He has joined those who served and died, not for fame or glory, rank or privilege, or wealth, but because of simple obedience to duty as they saw it.

He has joined those who went forth under fire cold, tired, hungry, and maybe homesick, to achieve final victory.

He has joined those who did what they did, when they did it, and how they did it, so we could gather here and we’re free to do so.

He has joined those who have served before him and to those who serve after him, so the people of this country and many peoples of the world could have one precious gift called “Freedom.”

He has joined those brave patriots, who have carved in stone, that freedom is not free.

When the next generation of Americans ask, where have all the heroes gone? The real heroes never came home. To all of us Donald J. Kengerski was a hero.

And now he belongs to the angels.

Duane Getzmeyer

Brandon Township