Letters to the Editor May 3, 2025

50th Anniversary Thanks

I would like to thank everyone in the community for making my 50th Year Celebration working at the Brandon Township Public Library so extra special! There were over 300 people in attendance from 11:00-1:00 on Saturday, April 26th! I am so thankful to everyone for their great hugs, cards, flowers and special gifts, you made me feel very loved and appreciated! The line was out the door, my sister said it was longer than the line to see Santa! Thank you to all of my family members that traveled far distances to attend, and my sweet loving and supportive husband Tim! My heart is so full and my cup runneth over! A big thank you to my manager, Alyssa Waldie, library director, Laura Fromwiller and Library Board Member, Cheryl Gault for their extremely kind words in their speeches and all of their hard work! They must have been exhausted! I can’t thank all of my amazing co-workers enough for all of their hard work making my celebration so outstanding! The slide show presentation created by Shauna Quick with the help of others gathering photos was phenomenal, special bookmarks created by Lorry Traver, beautiful hand painted big card by Hailey Yahn and coloring sheets of me and graphics created by Anya Miller, were big surprises! Thank you very much to the Board and Staff for the extremely generous gift and special award! Thank you to Girl Scout Troop #77271 for cleaning up the flower beds and planting flowers to make everything beautiful. And a big thank you of course to the Citizen Newspaper for attending and taking photos to commemorate this very special occasion and for all of the great coverage you have given me and my library programs over all of these years! I look forward to working at the library for more years to come and sharing the love of reading! I love all of you and I really appreciate everyone who daily makes my life so rich!

With love and much appreciation,

Fran Hotchkiss,

Outreach Liaison Librarian Brandon Township Public Library

Thank you

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Girl Scout Troop 77271, who volunteered their time and did a great job cleaning up the library’s children’s garden on April 24th. They worked hard raking, sweeping, and planting, and they made the garden and patio look fabulous!. The girls wanted to make sure the garden was in top shape before Ms. Fran’s 50th Celebration Party on April 26th. We are grateful for their hard work!

Laura Fromwiller

Director

Brandon Township Public Library