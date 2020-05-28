Letters to the Editor May 30, 2020

Mr. Ortonville

Dear Editor,

A shout out to Ron Sutton. He walks by our window (in the village) every Thursday with a knock and “air” kisses asking how things are going! I miss Mr. Ortonville!

Love and miss you Ron!

Liz – Village Clerk

Glad to see The Citizen

Dear Editor,

I’m very happy to once again have The Citizen newspaper delivered on the weekends. As long time resident of Brandon Township, the paper in our mailbox is a great sign our commuinity is returning to normal. I read The Citizen cover to cover including every story and advertisement published. Thank you to all the employees, we really appreciate our local newspaper and have missed it over the past month. Glad to have you back.

Sharon Ashton, Brandon Township

Thank you first responders

Dear Editor,

We would like to recognize the first responders from our amazing community. The Oakland County Sheriff’s department, Brandon Fire & Rescue, the volunteers and anyone else who was there for us on May 16th. They all responded so quickly and worked so hard in our time of need. It touched us so deeply how caring they all were and every one of the responders made sure they talked to us before they left. So from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the amazing job you do each and every day. Especially for the day we needed you the most.

The Pethick Family

Thank you,

Kim Pethick

(In response to, “Cemetery cleanup draws ire of families,” The Citizen, April 17)

Actions not right

Dear Editor,

I have lived in Ortonville for 42 years I own four plots at the Ortonville Cemetery it has ALWAYS been that one could put a little closer bed WITH A BORDER AROUND IT as long as it wasn’t too large! Now some uncaring people that sit on a board that makes the decision for the mowing (which rarely gets done) the weed whipping which never gets done decided to tear out everyone’s stones, bricks, trees, landscape blocks, and throw them in a pile behind their shed! It has not been past practice as I was told. I have lived here longer than most of these people have worked in this area much less at the cemetery! They could have notified people of a change! Again don’t give the story about not having my contact information, I have four deeds (with the cemetery) which includes my name and address! They destroyed shrubs, trees and more. Someone must pay for this. These actions are not right! We need a new board, that cares about the people!!! From the deceased to you! Leave us alone!!!!!! Tim Smith

In response to Stop burning, a letter by Pat George, The Citizen May 23, page 8

Nothing normal

Dear Editor,

I just can’t believe how crazy things have become over a virus. A mayor received a complaint about some people playing pickle ball at a park. Who is this person who would call to complain? When did it become okay to “snitch” on someone who is exercising their God given rights? When this all began, it seemed reasonable to shut down our lives for a few weeks because this virus was unknown. The shut down was so our health care would not be overwhelmed. Well it never was. So why after over 2 months are we still being told to stay home? Our governor is only reporting positive tests and deaths to keep people in FEAR (think Nazi Germany). She is not reporting the great news. As of May 20th, there have been a total of 478,454 tests done and we have had a total of 5,060 deaths. Using these numbers, the fatality rate is 1.06%. And it is much lower than that because we don’t know how many people have had it and not had any symptoms or were not tested.

Shame on the media (at least 90% of them) for propagating fear. We the people are letting our rights diminish because of fear. The CDC can’t be trusted either. They keep changing what they are telling the people to do and the media runs with it like it is law. The CDC doesn’t pass laws, the legislature does or have you forgotten how our constitution works? Wearing a mask will not keep you from getting the virus. One hundred million viral particles will fit on the head of a pin. When you breath into a mask and create moisture, everything in the air will cling to it making it a viral magnet. Masks are a way to divide us, it covers your face, your personality. Seeing people in stores with masks, most look down, won’t even make eye contact, like zombies. It is so sad. We need contact with others. This is not the America I grew up in. Wake up, stand up for your rights. Our rights are given to us by our creator, not the governor. She is there to protect our rights not take them away. Her oath of office was to uphold the constitution, not tear it down.

Quarantine is for the sick, this is house arrest. Social distancing: there is nothing social about FORCED isolation. Stop saying the “greater good”. No good can come from government picking and choosing who is essential and who isn’t (think Nazi Germany). Every single person and business is essential and most of all stop saying “New Normal”. The is nothing normal about any of this and we all know it. And finally, fear will not keep you from dying, however it will keep you from living. Sincerely my fellow Americans, Tina Furness, Goodrich