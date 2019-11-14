Letters to the editor Nov. 16, 2019

By on No Comment

Full Studebaker
Dear Editor,
We would like to thank the Ortonville Community for the extremely generous Thanksgiving donations for OCEF that were received on Saturday, Nov 9 at Bueches.
Our Studebaker truck was empty at 9 am, and by noon, it was completely full! We also collected $660 in Bueches Gift Cards and $174.36 cash. We live in a very giving and friendly community, and it is a joy to be a part of it. We will return to Bueches on Saturday, December 7 from 9 am to noon for Christmas donations for OCEF. Thank you again for your generosity!
Sincerely
Neil & Robin Loughlin

Letters to the editor Nov. 16, 2019 added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →