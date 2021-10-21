Letters to the Editor Oct. 23, 2021

Thank you

Dear Editor,

My Cup runneth over!!! THANK YOU to everyone for the great cards, flowers, dinner, gifts, cake and outpouring of love, congratulating me on being chosen as one of Brandon’s Distinguished Blackhawk Wall of Fame Honorees!!! I am so very honored and humbled to be included with all of the other outstanding honorees! THANK YOU to Robin Loughlin and Geri Via and family for nominating me, and to all who wrote letters of support. THANK YOU for everything! I am extremely blessed to be able to serve in such a loving community! My heart is so full of gratitude for EVERYONE that has showered me with love all of these years! Thank you to everyone in Ortonville, all of my family and friends! I truly LOVE you all!

Fondly,

Fran Hotchkiss