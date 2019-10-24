Letters to the editor Oct. 26, 2019

Village Park needs to remain open

Dear Editor,

The Village Council is moving towards an ordinance that will prohibit any development,including footpaths for the 47 acre Village Park. My husband and I have owned property that borders this park for 25 years and we have always been in favor of developing footpaths in the park. The abuse in the park that Dan Eschmann has cited as happening in the last year, has always been there. If more people were walking on developed footpaths, any unlawful activity would be reported quickly.

Taxpayer money has already been spent on two surveys that both showed the majority of responses favor walking paths or nature trails. One survey can be found on the Village website.These surveys are being ignored by four out of seven Village Council members (Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, and Skornicka) as they are trying to impose a new ordinance that prohibits all use ofthe 47 acres.

The new ordinance’s wording states its purpose as “preserve, support and protectthe habitat and the wildlife of the property.” Even taking a rustic walk without a trail would goagainst the new ordinance.This park was given to the Village specifically to develop for the recreational pleasure of its citizens. Since some of our Village Council members are not doing their job of representing the majority of the citizens, then this issue should go on a ballet in our next election process.Yes it will be another cost on the same issue, but the decision should not be left to someone who has a personal conflict of interest over this issue. Dan Eschmann’s home also borders the Village Park and he has private access to this park. Any council members with a conflict of interest should be recused from voting on this new ordinance.

There were many questions in a letter to the editor in The Citizen published Oct. 5, 2019 titled, “Park decision questions.” The questions were of legal matters about the Recreation Master Plan being changed. I hope that the Village Council is planning to address those questions at their next meeting at 7 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Brandon Township offices. The first reading of the proposed ordinance will take place at that meeting. I urge our community to speak out at the meeting and with emails, phone calls or a letter to the editor. You can find the council members contact information on the Village website.https://www.ortonvillevillage.com/village-council

Pam DeLandsheer

Let’s rock the park

Dear Editor,

What if the citizens of Ortonville are fed up and disgusted with the behavior of certain Village Council members and the “back room deals” they make that cripple our town from flourishing and being the best it can be? What if we’ve had enough?

At last month’s council meeting, the Fearful Foursome, led by Dan Eschmann, passed a despicable ordinance, by a 4 to 3 vote, that effectively shuts down our 47 acre Village Park Forest from any useful development, most notably the development of any trails within the forest. This is to ensure that Eschmann can continue to “preserve and protect” this forest solely for his own personal use and pleasure!

This ordinance is in addition to previous actions at “Special” meetings where the Fearful Foursome have removed all mention of this forested park trail system from our new 5 Year Master Plan, as if it doesn’t even exist!

On Monday night, October 28th, at 7:00 PM, at the Township Offices, next to the Village Pub, we have an opportunity to address these misguided Council members and let them know what our citizens really think of this sham – that we will no longer sit by quietly and let them destroy our village. Let’s take OUR PARK back!! Your presence is desperately needed!

“Let’s suit up-show up-and blow the roof off this place!! Let’s rock the park!!

Also, we will have copies of our “Trail Development” petition available on Monday night that people can sign to show their support for trails in our Park Forest. These trail petitions are also currently located in various businesses in downtown Ortonville.

We will also have these petitions available for you to sign on Saturdays from 10:00 AM till 2:00 PM at the corner of Church St., south of the Red Barn and across from the Post Office.

Pat George

Village Council Trustee

(In response to, “Governor’s cuts irresponsible,” a letter by Senator Johnson, The Citizen, Oct. 12, page 7)

Get out of our water

Dear editor,

In response to Sen. Ruth Johnson, we do not need the government to test our well water, we take care of our own wells. The government does enough meddling in our lives…or not enough depending on which side you are on. So they can take that $7.5 million and add it to the roads.

Thanks

Lisa Ksiazek

We all get the donuts

Dear Editor,

Not all donuts are equal. I learned this early in my nursing career @ New Grace Hospital in Detroit.

In a recent column, Connie Schultz recounts how a tip jar @ a party venue set on the coat check counter was harvested by management, not the workers. This changed swiftly when she wrote about it. The lesson she learned was that each of us can make a difference.

As a new Rn in 1978, I was assigned to midnights. Breakfast was a treat after the difficult shift. Behind me in the cafeteria line was a construction worker, laboring on yet another addition to the aging hospital. He asked the cafeteria lady for a donut from a tray set on a counter behind the line, out of our reach.

“Oh, those are the doctors’ donuts,” she told him. He, in his dust, put a plainer non-doctors’ donut on his tray, not the lush Danishes and streusel laden pastries reserved for those with a medical license. Of course, I had a fit. When I approached the Food Service manager, she agreed that this practice was wrong, unamerican and needed to stop. The next morning all donuts became equally available to everyone.

It seemed a small thing. But the ER doctor, not satisfied with her parking spot, her exclusive lounge, etc., complained that it had taken her “years” to get that donut. A nurse buddy of mine pointed out it had “taken Bonnie one night.” Even after I moved onto another hospital, friends and relatives called me to report the donuts remained available to all until the hospital closed years later.

I, like Ms. Schultz, realized that each of us can affirm the worth and dignity of the rest of us, can make a difference in the everyday lives of our fellow humans.

We are not helpless. We are not passengers. We all get the donuts.

Bonnie Beltramo