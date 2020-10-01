Letters to the Editor Oct. 3, 2020

Thank you

Dear Editor,

I would like to personally thank all the businesses that have united to support me, Tonja Brice and Ron Sutton with seeking positions on Ortonville Village Council.

I am humbled and extremely grateful for your trust and support. Your united front speaks volumes and, if nothing else, I hope our community supports and appreciates all of your efforts and diligence through these unprecedented times.

Again, thank you to Hamilton’s Feed & Fuel, Hamilton’s Propane, Health Care Reimbursement Solutions, Inc., Something Different Hair Salon, Waggin Tails Pet Salon, Wills Chiropractor, Impact North, A&W Ortonville, Tom’s Market, Mill Street Equities, For The Love of Local, It’s The Little Things, Flo’s Place, Triple B Leasing, Paramount Signs and Graphix, Hill Floral Décor Studio and Hill Building & Properties.

Melanie Nivelt, candidate for village trustee, current planning commissioner, past council member https://www.facebook.com/votenivelt

Why?

Dear Editor,

I’ve had a number of near-death experiences, most pursuing some higher purpose, working on forest fires in Michigan, Kentucky and several western states, or just everyday government research travel on foot, or in boats, small planes or helicopters in Alaska.

My latest was this past Saturday, out walking with Arthur, our malamute, along Granger Road just west of Candace Court, just past 7 a.m. I was looking at the remains of a road-killed fawn. A light-colored sedan followed by a light-colored SUV leapt onto the pavement on Granger Road and were drag-racing side-by-side toward M-15 when they passed within a foot of Arthur and me. I estimate they had reached at least 50 mph by then, and were accelerating. As they approached I waved my flashlight at them but they didn’t seem to notice. I couldn’t tell which way they turned on M-15, didn’t get a license plate or vehicle make, so I wasn’t much help to the sheriff’s dispatcher when I called.

Now I wonder why Arthur and I were nearly killed, or horribly injured, by these two drivers Saturday morning in the dark? Were they drunk or high on something? Do they think that speed limits (35 mph there) are for suckers or losers? Have they gotten away with such racing before, not caught by sheriff’s deputies, not hitting anyone, or maybe only killing wildlife and cats (which routinely litter that stretch of Granger Road)? What affected their decision to race along a short stretch of residential road in the dark? Did these two drivers just hope that they wouldn’t kill any human or other animal, were they playing the odds that no living being they might care about would be on that stretch of road at that time, or did they actually just not care? I wonder where they learned this kind of behavior. Have these two actually grown up without compassion for others, or is their compassion limited to their own friends and family?

These things and more I wonder, as I ponder why Arthur and I came so close to a senseless death on Granger Road, Saturday morning in the dark. I’d like to ask those two drivers these questions, but I doubt they would care. Rick McAvinchey, Ortonville

Vote Middleton

Dear Editor,

In 2013, Brandon Township almost a local jewel. The Middleton Berry Farm was being closed due to the retirement of the owners. The farm had been the site of family outings including berry picking, pumpkin selecting and lots of Vitamin D for many of us.

Stepping up to purchase the 40 acres and start their own business were sisters, Carrie and Stacy Janiga. Carrie’s BA from Oakland University and MA from the University of Kansas resulted in teaching and lecturing positions in Missouri, Kansas, Jordan, Morocco and Shanghai, but she returned to Michigan to take on this business.

They have worked longs hours at the farm after working full time jobs for much of the time. Now Middleton Berry Farm is an even bigger draw due to their use of many practices of organic farming. The experiences have been an additional education and now Carrie Juniga Middleton would like to share her experiences to help Brandon Township as Trustee.

Carrie’s hometown roots, world view, business success locally and understanding the complexities of land management make her uniquely qualified to serve Brandon Township as Trustee. She will bring real world solutions, financial reality and clear-eyed analysis to Brandon Township. Please vote for Carrie Middleton. Verna Cole

