Letters to the Editor Oct. 8, 2022

Honor to Serve

It has been a true honor to serve our community, staff, administrators and most importantly, our students. It has been an incredible journey. It was with a heavy heart that I resigned from my position on the Brandon Board of Education due to health and personal reasons which included the unexpected loss of my mother. Losing my best friend and mother has had a much deeper impact than I ever thought imaginable. This decision was one that I have struggled with and did not take lightly.

I will not be seeking re-election in November and I ask that our amazing community NOT vote for me on the ballot but instead vote for who they think will suit the district best. We have some amazing candidates on the ballot; each who I am sure has a uniqueness that they will bring to the table and an incumbent who I have closely worked with who advocates for our children. I look forward to seeing who will serve the board next to our already outstanding board members.

Brandon is an amazing place to raise a family and I will always support my Blackhawk family. We have the best of the best in our little slice of Oakland County and I look forward to all the exciting things in store for our school community.

Go Blackhawks!

Melissa Clark

Brandon Township