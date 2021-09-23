Letters to the Editor Sept. 25, 2021

Support Brandon School bond

Dear Editor,

As past parents and present grandparents of Brandon School District students, and over 43 years as residents of Groveland Township, we encourage voters in the district to support the upcoming bond proposal on November 2nd, which features a ZERO (0) millage rate increase.

If this proposal is approved, the resulting funds will be used for many needed capital expenditures in the district, including remodeling and building maintenance, better playgrounds, new technology improvements, new buses, better athletic facilities, and many other items and projects. This necessary spending would continue to give all Brandon students a competitive edge in today’s educational environment, AND the proposal does not include any millage increase, just a continuation of the current debt levy.

Please spend a few minutes and visit www.BrandonSchoolsBond.com for answers to the many question you may have, and let’s make this happen for all our kids in the community and keep their excellence in education at the top of our priorities.

Donna & Randy Dresback

Groveland Twp.

Fire station/MSP sale wrong

Dear Editor,

I recently attended the last Groveland Township. Board Meeting on Sept. 13, 2021.

One of the topics was the new Fire Station #1. Currently that Station is located at Grange Hall Road and Dixie Hwy. Our current leadership/board members want to RELOCATE that station to a piece of property approx. 1/2 mile west of that location off of Grange Hall Road. Their MAIN reason for the move was because the township could sell the property on Dixie Highway for a large amount of money/tax revenue. I also heard from Mr. Christopher (board member) who falsely stated that the current property was too small for the “NEW” proposed plan.

THAT is incorrect.

I objected to this “NEW” plan on two basic reasons! #1. The “NEW “ location would ADD at least 2 MINUTES TO THE RESPONSE TIME. If you are having “Chest Pains/Heart attack, HOW DO YOU FEEL about an additional 2 minutes of response time? By the way, the “NEW” driveway is located just east of a LARGE CURVE in Grange Hall Road. THAT curve creates a king-size “Blind Spot” for all E/B traffic!!! I must ask everyone….If someone you love is having a medical emergency AND the ambulance/Fire Truck can’t get out to respond, because “they” can’t see approaching traffic from the west, do you feel good about that? This “NEW” location, by the way, is West of the MAIN population/Call for service area for Groveland Township thus putting our assets FURTHER away for the calls for service.

Do we really want to give-up our emergency service response for a few bucks? I say…NO WAY…. If YOU agree with me then call your Twp. Rep’s and let them know,

BETTER YET, show up and tell them in person! Paul Lucas, Groveland Township

Vote yes on bond extension

Dear Editor,

I am writing to encourage you to VOTE YES for the Brandon School District bond that will be on the ballot in November.

I have 3 elementary- aged children in the district. While attending school, sports, and extracurricular events, I hear a common question from fellow parents and neighbors. What can we do to help our schools? VOTE YES!

The pride that I see when I am out and about in the Brandon community- that is what we need to put forth at the polls. Get out and VOTE YES! The school system is a pillar in our community. Strengthening and enhancing our schools helps to strengthen and enhance our community. This is a no-mill increase. There is no better time than now to make this happen for our students, families, educators, and this amazing community! Our children deserve it! We are overdue, my friends! My family and many others have felt the support of the Brandon School District since our children walked through the doors of these schools!

It is our opportunity to return that support by simply getting out and voting YES on Nov. 2, 2021. Thank You,

Hilary Stockoski