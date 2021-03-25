Letters to the Editor March 27, 2021

Save local business

Dear Editor,

How about some good news. The Ortonville community did it again!

I was recently at one of our local restaurants with my family and the owner said if it wasn’t for the carry-out orders through last year and into this year it would have been very tough financially. Because of all of you, that small restaurant had good year in 2020. They have such a small dining area it would be tough for them to make up for all they lost and the Ortonville community is still getting carry out with lines of cars that go through the parking lot.

Our local restaurants are open at 50 percent capacity now and the order for wearing a mask is still in place. Let’s keep helping these owners and wear your mask if you can. We all know the order has an exception that if you have a medical condition you are exempt. If you can’t wear a mask, the owners will take into consideration all the support we have shown our local businesses , they will quietly and politely ask you why you can’t wear one if you don’t have one on and sometimes they may have to ask you to leave.

Businesses and other people should not publicly chastise folks who can’t wear a mask, lets keep being kind and considerate to everyone and especially all of our Ortonville Citizens who stepped up and helped save our local businesses. God Bless You David Saroli

(In response to ‘Well, what should we talk about, a column by Don Rush, The Citizen, March 20, page 7)

Folks need help now

Dear Editor,

Regarding Don Rush’s most recent column “Thanks?” I cannot believe how cold hearted the attitude of your most recent column IS about the stimulus payments. If you do not need the stimulus money, then please donate it to a charity. Many folks need help now.

Your column is not a positive or thought provoking part of The Citizen. It is not entertaining. Maybe you should visit a food pantry or speak with frontline workers from hospitals so you can have a more accurate view of the world around you.

Shame on you, Kim Noble