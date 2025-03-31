Lexington, Concord’s legacy in today’s rural communities

On the morning of April 19, 1775, the small village of Lexington, Massachusetts, population under 750, became the starting place of the American Revolution. When British Redcoats marched to confiscate weapons, 77 local farmers, blacksmiths, and carpenters stood their ground, showing how ordinary citizens united by community bonds could change history.

As nearly 700 Redcoats approached Lexington Green, militia members stood determined. These weren’t professional soldiers but citizens who shared deep community bonds. They knew each other’s families, worked together, and worshiped side by side.

From 6:30-7:30 p.m, April 28, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., will host The Paul Emery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution who will honor the 250th anniversary of Lexington and Concord. The free event will feature speakers alongside volunteers in period-authentic Revolutionary War uniforms.

The confrontation became remembered as the shot heard round the world, transforming the relationship between citizens and government. Captain John Parker, the militia’s commander, reportedly told his men: “Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.” Though historians debate the exact wording, Parker’s command symbolized resistance to growing tyranny.

This historical moment connects with rural communities, where local values and involvement form community identity. The Lexington militia showed democracy works best when citizens remain engaged.

The revolutionaries who changed our world weren’t wealthy elites or politicians. They were small-town citizens who understood the importance of collective action. Their courage stemmed from their commitment to preserving their way of life and protecting community rights.

Today, as rural residents express concern about decisions made in distant capitals, the Lexington example offers perspective on local engagement. Local participation ensures community voices are heard when addressing unique challenges.

The British initially viewed Lexington as insignificant, underestimating the power of small-town solidarity. This mistake proved decisive. The same community spirit continues to define rural townships today.

Local engagement takes many forms: attending township meetings, volunteering at non-profits, supporting community institutions, or participating on elected boards. Most often, this service is without compensation.

Communities like Brandon Township, Ortonville, Davison, and Goodrich carry this legacy of civic participation. When residents volunteer at the OCEF Food Pantry, attend village council meetings, or support businesses they continue a tradition that stretches back to the nation’s founding.

The militiamen at Lexington fought for a vision where local voices matter, and neighbors support one another. Their actions preserved a model where individual contributions create collective strength.

As we reflect on the Lexington militia’s courage, we’re reminded that democracy’s power resides in ordinary citizen’s resolve. These small-town heroes showed that solidarity, standing up for beliefs, and collective action can challenge formidable opponents.

As the anniversary approaches, Lexington’s legacy reminds us democracy thrives through active citizenship. When residents attend the April event, they’ll connect with a tradition that still shapes rural America. For communities facing 21st-century challenges, the militia’s example suggests engaged citizens remain democracy’s most potent resource.

Brandon Township resident Jay R. Taylor is the newsletter editor for the Oakland County Genealogical Society, Michigan Genealogical Council and chair of the 250th Anniversary committee for a local Sons of the American Revolution chapter.