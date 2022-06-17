Library awarded Save the Children grant

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Brandon Township Public Library has been awarded a grant from Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization.

The $2,304.72 will go towards the library’s 2022 summer reading programs, as part of the Save the Children’s 100 days of reading campaign ‘Summer is Better with Books.’

“The Save the Children organization 2022 slogan is ‘Summer is Better with Books’ and the library couldn’t agree more,” said library director Laura Fromwiller. “Libraries have always encouraged reading over the summer months to maintain student reading levels as well as provide productive activities for those summer months, so this is a perfect partnership.”

The grant will help fund the summer kick-off party, art programs, movies, special story times, and other education activities for all ages at the Brandon Township Public Library. The grant was awarded to 200 libraries, local businesses, faith-based organizations, universities, school systems, local governments and youth organizations across the US.

“We are honored to be chosen by Save the Children. We are also very grateful to the library staff who worked hard to apply for this grant and the Friends of the Brandon Township Library who provided the funding for all of the magnificent prizes,” she said. “This is the first big summer reading program we have been able to do in a few years due to the pandemic, and thanks to all the support, it is going to be amazing.”

To sign up for programs, visit brandonlibrary.org or call 284-627-1460.