Library to assist in vaccination registration

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville- As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, the township library is providing some much needed help for those challenged by the technology gap.

As the availability of now three COVID-19 vaccinations come out scheduling for healthcare providers to give the doses require patients to sign up online, a task that is often difficult for the older population along with those who may not have internet access. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk.

The Brandon Township Library, 304 South St., has offered to provide COVID-19 appointment assistance for people who walk-in to use library computers or call in during designated days and times. The library does require that all patrons wear a mask properly when inside the library. And to allay any concerns, they are following all safety protocols and received the MIOSHA COVID-19 Workplace Safety award in December 2020.

“The pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, but we want our community to know that Brandon Library staff is ready, willing, and uniquely able to serve,” said Rebecca Higgerson, library director. “Whether you want a book or DVD for entertainment, an online story time with Miss Fran, or now an appointment for a vaccine, we are here to help.”

Library hours for computer access: Monday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.and Saturday 11a.m.-4 p.m. Library hours for phone assistance (248) 627-1466 Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Faye Bindig, Edna Burton Senior Center coordinator said if a ride is needed to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment contact the center

Bill Mullan, Media and Communications officer for Oakland County said they are aware of the technology issue.

For those that don’t have access, Oakland County officials suggest use The Nurse on Call (NOC) telephone service (800) 848-5533 which offers information about health and related resources. Calls are answered by Oakland County Health Division Public Health Nurses. Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon. The call demand is very high and waits should be expected.