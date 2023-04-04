Life in Ortonville 1848:Students asked to seek comparisons, contrasts

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Ortonville 175th Anniversary committee is hosting an essay contest for 9th-12th grade students in the Brandon School District.

Students will submit a 500 word essay and a poster illustrating a comparison of 1848 to today on one topic of the student’s choice.

“Our 175th committee came up with this topic, as it seemed to coordinate with our focus on the history of our area,” said Judy Miracle, Ortonville Historical Society president. “We hoped the students would research how people lived 175 years ago and compare it to current times.”

First prize for the essay contest is $1,000, second place is $500, and third place is $250. Awards will be presented on June 7 at the Amos Orton Birthday ice cream social and pet parade. The top three essays will be included in the time capsule.

“Our objective was to get them interested in local history, to provide an opportunity to showcase their talents to the community, and award some nice prizes,” said Miracle.

Essays are due Friday, May 26 at the Ortonville Village Offices, 476 Mill St., or to the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., by the end of the business day. Include student’s name and current grade level.

For more information, contact Miracle at (248) 296-2703 or library director Laura Fromwiller at (248) 627-1474.