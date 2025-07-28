Life-saving medical treatments will decline in America if we do not take action

By Kyle Gavulic, BA MD-PhD candidate at Yale School of Medicine and Yale School of Public Health.

Kyle is a 2016 Goodrich High School and 2020 Vanderbilt University graduate

America’s biomedical infrastructure leads the world. Yet, as a physician-scientist-in-training now nine years past my graduation from Goodrich High School, I am watching this infrastructure rapidly change.

With origins back to 1887, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was revolutionized after World War II. Americans had a vision to lead the world in cures and biomedical innovation, and with this came support for millions of dollars in the federal budget for science. Each year these dollars are designated to the NIH and approved by Congress. Through a competitive process, scientists submit research grant proposals to be in the running to receive these dollars. Awarded grant funding then goes on to support America’s scientists, as well as students training to become scientists.

Over time, US spending on biomedical infrastructure has had massive returns on investment, including the discovery of life-saving treatments for breast cancer, leukemia, and HIV, as well as $2.56 in economic activity for every NIH dollar. Because of its success, inflation-adjusted dollars directed to the NIH have increased from $28.9 billion in 1998 to $45.8 billion in 2024. Since the change in presidential administration this year, NIH funding totaling approximately $8.9 billion has been cut off from scientists, including $28.9 million awarded to Michigan-based scientists and students. Initially, grant funding terminations were targeted to certain areas of research, such as vaccine uptake and understanding population differences in health, on the basis of words prohibited by the White House. Most recently, a Reagan-appointed judge declared the grant terminations to be “void and illegal” requiring their reinstatement, but the federal government continues to challenge the judge’s decision. Accordingly, the success and longevity of any grant reinstatements remains uncertain.

Separate from the targeted terminations, US biomedical research is facing yet another seismic threat – the White House has proposed to reduce the NIH’s 2026 budget by $18 billion. Experts estimate that this spending decrease would cost the US $8.2 trillion in lost health, 16x higher than the $500 billion that would be saved.

The dismantling of the NIH is complicating, if not eliminating, many scientists’ ability to continue experiments, pay their staff, and keep their lab facilities running, causing years of investment to go down the drain. In a much different setting, this might look like receiving a permit to build an expansion on your house, one that you spent months pouring money and time into only for the township to revoke your permit and demand that you tear it all down. One can imagine the outrage and devastation.

Week after week, I am learning of scientists exploring options to move abroad to continue their research or needing to turn away students because they no longer have the dollars to support student training. Meanwhile, some universities have halted or reduced the admission of new graduate students and others have rescinded already awarded admission offers.

The turmoil of US biomedical research is not only weakening our scientific workforce, but it also threatens life directly. Cancer patients with no other treatment alternative have experienced delays in access to experimental treatments through clinical trials, which is likely to worsen if Congress passes the Trump administration’s desired NIH budget. Meanwhile, Alzheimer’s disease research has been making substantial progress, but scientists project that funding cuts to Alzheimer’s research could set back discovery by decades.

I write this to share a window into what I am witnessing firsthand. It may not yet be easy to notice these consequences, but a storm is coming that I fear will bring tremendous losses to American-led biomedical innovation and medication discovery; to America losing its global leadership in science, medicine, and technology; and to the need for people with terminal diseases not to come to America for cures but for Americans to travel abroad.

Before we cannot resuscitate the corpse that is now our biomedical infrastructure, let us speak loudly to our elected representatives in Congress. And should they choose to not defend American science and cures, let’s vote them out of office.

Disclaimer: I do not speak on behalf of my institution. The views expressed in this column are my own.