Light‘em up!

By David Fleet

Editor

The 245th celebration of our independence will now sound and taste a little sweeter this Fourth of July.

The fireworks, which will be launched at dusk from the Brandon Middle School on July 2 will now include a free scoop of Cook’s Ice Cream for the community thanks to a local business.

“It’s our way of saying happy birthday America and thank you to the great Ortonville community,” said Mike Clancy, owner of AC Tire & Service, 595 S. Ortonville Road. “It’s been a rough year and we are grateful for all the support.”

On Friday everyone that stops by AC Tire between 7-9 p.m. will receive a free scoop of ice cream.

“Stop by before the fireworks and enjoy our local ice cream,” added Clancy. “It’s a great county and community.”

Due to the recent changes in pandemic protocol, the Friends of AMOS had a shortened amount of time to raise the funds.

All of the information on ways to donate can be found on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page, including the GoFundMe, Paypal and cash/check donations, which can be made out to Friends of Amos and dropped off in the Village offices or mailed to P.O. Box 84, Ortonville MI 48462. All cash and check donations will be eligible for a 50 percent match from the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.

Donation boxes can also be found at 15 local businesses in the community.