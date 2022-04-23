Linda Adair

ADAIR, LINDA VERONICA of Falmouth, Michigan; died on April 21, 2022. She was 71.

Linda was born on February 5, 1951 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Charles J. and Norma I. (nee: Frecker) Jensen. She married Michael Stephen Adair on October 5, 1974 in Pontiac, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Adair; two children, Michael Adair, Jr. and Mary (Kenny) Adair-Kline; four grandchildren, Abigail and Caitlyn Kline, Lilly and Carson Adair; one brother, Donald Jensen; she was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Price. Linda received her degree in Library Science but chose to stay home and raise her family. A celebration of Linda’s life will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Ms. Sabra Dettore, Funeral Celebrant, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com