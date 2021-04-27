Linda Angove

Linda Ruth (Metzger) Angove passed away April 20, 2021 at home in Roanoke, Virginia with her family by her side. She was born in Detroit on April 4, 1947 and grew up in Ortonville. She is survived by her husband, David Angove and her 2 sons, James and Matthew Angove. She is also survived by her sister, Margo Metzger and her 2 brothers, Kurt and Robert (Sue) Metzger, and many nieces and nephews.