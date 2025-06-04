Linda Sutton

Linda Cecile Sutton, age 78, of Goodrich, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family in Lake Suzy, Florida. She was born on June 14, 1946 in Goodrich, Michigan, to Joseph and Mabel (Davenport) Becker.

Linda married her high school sweetheart, Gary Sutton on July 9, 1965, at St. Anne

Catholic Church in Ortonville. They were happily married for 59 wonderful years!

Linda is survived by her loving husband Gary, her daughter Andrea Rollman and husband

Steve and daughter Laura Polce, her grandchildren Ashley Rollman, Michael Rollman and Jacob Polce. She also leaves behind her sister Mary Holt along with many cherished

nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her

father, mother and three brothers; John, Bob and Paul.

Linda treasured her time with family and friends. She was a compassionate, kind hearted soul that always saw the good in everyone. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel valued and loved! Her laugh was infectious and her smile lit up the room. She had unwavering faith and took on her battle with cancer over the last 15 years with determination and grace. She truly was a living example of a “No Complaining Attitude” She enjoyed helping those less fortunate and she and Gary spent many years volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul.

She had a very successful career in real estate and advertising. But her proudest

accomplishment was her children and grand-children.

She loved playing cards, games, golfing, quilting, playing the organ and traveling. She was also an avid Red Wings and U of M fan, GO BLUE! She adored and loved her kitty cat, Sassie.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, June 13th, 2025, at St. Anne Catholic

Church in Ortonville, Michigan, with Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. There will be a luncheon for all in attendance immediately following the service. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com