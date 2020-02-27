By David Fleet

On Feb. 25, almost 200 eighth grade students were invited to the Brandon High to meet-and-greet with current juniors and seniors in a “Link Crew” program.

The annual event welcomes incoming freshman who will move up from eighth grade to the high school in the fall.

The program addresses the anxiety often associated with the change in schools, peers and classwork. The eighth grade students were guided by high school students through the school, classrooms and even lunch procedures.

“Students chat about what a typical high school day is like and meet some of the teachers,” said Dan Stevens, BHS principal. “We are seeking to ease some of the stress that will come this fall along with getting to know the high school campus better.”

Parents along with also attended later in the day to complete a schedule for Freshman classes.