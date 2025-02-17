Local halts B&E, receives ‘Citizens Action Award’

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Flint — Steve Fox was suspicious.

The lifelong Atlas Township resident and Goodrich High School graduate was traveling with his daughter on East Baldwin Road on a sunny late-January afternoon.

“I saw someone that did not belong where they should be,” said Fox. “It was right in my neighborhood.”

Fox said a vehicle was facing west in the eastbound lane along Baldwin Road.

“A guy hopped out of the car and trotted up the driveway with two empty duffle bags,” he said. “I thought that was shady.”

Fox waited until the suspect drove off. His daughter, a Goodrich Middle School student copied down the suspect’s license plate and recorded a description of the car. Fox then called 911 and contacted Atlas Township Deputy Anthony Pettingill who arrived and apprehended the female suspect.

Officers from Grand Blanc Township provided backup.

Allegedly, the female driver had dropped off a male accomplice at an unoccupied township home. The deputy arrested and detained the female while the male suspect departed the home with two duffle bags of the residents’ household items. Both were apprehended. The female had a felony warrant for dangerous drugs along with a puppy in the vehicle.

On Feb. 12, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson along with Atlas Township Supervisor Jim Busch recognized Fox with the “Citizens Action Achievement” award for assisting in the apprehension of the two suspects during the breaking and entering in progress. The award recognizes people who go above and beyond to help their neighbors.

“This is a prime example of a small town neighbor helping another neighbor,” said Busch. “I want to encourage this across our entire county.”

Fox said he made the call because it was his community.

“It was my neighborhood, we’re a small community and we’ve always looked out for each other,” he said.

“That’s what you have to do to keep the neighborhood safe.”

Supervisor Busch commended Fox on his actions.

“I’m hoping we can encourage action such as these,” said Busch. “This is how small towns work. Every neighbor works and helps one another.”

Sheriff Swanson recognized Fox’s courage for his actions.

“Good people find good people and look out for good people,” said Swanson. “There’s no better police agency in America than a United States Citizen. You see the things and know things that no law enforcement can. Just a simple call or notice something, just a little piece of information could be part of a puzzle that we are putting together. Number one you are going to be protected and number two, it’s your duty. It’s as much my community as it is your community. That’s the message: take action.”

Swanson reminded residents to lock your vehicle and homes at all times.

“Often people come into these small towns and walk down the streets and open doors,” he said.