Local hardware, sporting goods store on the market

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — After almost four decades the name synonymous with hardware and sporting goods in the community is for sale.

“The goal is nothing changes except ownership,” said Mark Brownrigg, owner of Brown’s Do-It Center, 7281 S. State Road. “After 43 years of business here it’s time for a change. The goal is to remain a hometown hardware, sporting goods (store) that serves the community.”

In 1982, Davison natives, Mark along with older brother Gary first opened a 300 square-feet Goodrich sporting goods business in a small store at 8331 S. State Road.

“We got into fishing tackle and live bait,” said Brownrigg. “Then guns and archery but quickly outgrew the building and needed to expand.”

In 1984 the brothers purchased some property near what was then Jan’s Sport Shop north of Goodrich in the 7000 block of State Road where they had constructed a 40-by-48 square-feet building.

“We moved in and in 1985 added on an indoor archery range and about that time my dad Gerald got involved” he said. “Also, the existing hardware store in the Goodrich plaza was going out of business in 1986. We decided at that time we can’t have a town without a hardware store.”

Over the next 20 years the business expanded several times adding self-storage units and equipment rental growing to the 17, 280 square-feet store as it is today.

“Where did all the time go,” said Brownrigg, 62. “The biggest key to our success over the years is customer service along with listening to their wants and needs. We’ve also diversified in a lot of different directions to accommodate that aspect.”

There’s been more challenges in the sporting goods business than hardware, he said. “

“Hardware is a strong mainstay, it’s a ‘need store’ where sporting goods is a ‘want store.’ Even though there are seasons in the hardware business it stays real consistent.”

At one time Mark said he would personally cover both the sporting goods and the hardware department of the business.

“Now I have employees that are some of the best in the State of Michigan,” he said. “A business is only as good as its employees. An I’ve have great employees.”