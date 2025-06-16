Local I-75 construction project issues draws response by MDOT

By David Fleet

Groveland Township — An ongoing multi-year I-75 rebuilding project spanning several miles between Clarkston and the Genesee County line that’s been the catalyst of numerous traffic issues arrived at a tipping point following a fatality on May 20.

Fire Chief Matt Weil, North Oakland County Fire Authority (NOCFA) representing Holly and Rose townships along with Fire Chief Matt Covey, Springfield Township Fire Department and Fire Chief John Williams, Groveland Township Fire Department, recently provided a joint statement regarding the I-75 corridor construction issues.

Their concerns were then echoed by State Rep. David Martin (68th District) which includes Grand Blanc and Groveland townships to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Earlier this month, Bradley Wieferich, P.E., MDOT director responded with some changes to both the Grange Hall intersections and Dixie Highway which has become a bypass north and south to the I-75 construction.

MDOT Oakland Transportation Service Center staff met with the Road Commission for Oakland County on May 15, to discuss traffic and safety concerns related to the I-75 construction project, wrote Wieferich.

Since Grange Hall Road is under the jurisdiction of RCOC, both MDOT and RCOC teams are currently evaluating the addition of stop signs on Grange Hall Road at both the northbound and southbound 1-75 off ramps. The new stop signs and supporting devices are expected to be installed by mid-July.

MDOT will also place speed limit trailers on Dixie Highway by mid-June to remind drivers of their speed as it relates to the posted speed limit. In addition, speed data will be provided to law enforcement agencies as a benefit while patrolling Dixie Highway.

State Rep. Martian responded to the remedies offered by Wieferich.

“I’m glad I was able to escalate these challenges with MDOT and assist in coordinating additional resources from the state level to ensure that motorists can continue to travel through the affected areas safely,” said Martin.

“With the increased traffic along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township and the surrounding community due to the I-75 construction project, unique challenges have been brought to local communities like Groveland Township,” he said.

Groveland Township Fire Chief John Williams said they are averaging four accidents a month currently at the Grange Hall Road intersections, in comparison to four per year prior to the construction.

“Excessive speeds have led to excessive accidents, and the Groveland Township Fire Department would like to see some temporary traffic lights placed at key intersections to reduce accidents,” said Williams.”

Suggested lights to slow Dixie Highway traffic, would include Tripp, Oak Hill and Rattalee Lake roads.

“Adding temporary traffic lights would reduce speeds and provide a safer situation for motorists,” he said.

The changes in traffic speed on Dixie Highway have already been noted.

“The speed trailer impact on Dixie between Tripp and Grange Hall roads has slowed drivers down,” said Williams. “That trailer brings their speed to attention.”