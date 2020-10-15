Local man charged with accosting children for immoral purposes

By David Fleet

Editor

Ryan Michael Coates, 38 of Goodrich, was arraigned in 67th District Court on Oct.10 on charges of criminal sexual conduct and accosting children for immoral purposes according to Michigan State Police.

Coates was arrested following a search warrant executed at his residence. The investigation was by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a Oct. 13 press release.

The investigation was initiated when it was reported that child sexually abusive materials were being shared on the internet.

Police said they found digital evidence, which was seized from Coates’ home.

Coates was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, four counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct second degree, and one count accosting children for immoral purposes.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet,” according to the press release. “There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides list of resources http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force contact is

http:www.michiganicac.com.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, can report it to the CyberTipLine http://missingkids.org/cybertipline.