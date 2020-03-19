Local organizations help those in need due to COVID-19

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

-Brandon schools is offering individually packed meals to take home and can be picked up curbside at the Sashabaw Meadows Club House, 4359 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, or at Harvey Swanson Elementary School, 209 Varsity Drive, Ortonville. The meals include breakfast and lunch, and can be picked up 10 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, for any children ages 18 and under. Meals for Saturday and Sunday will be given on Friday, and children do not need to be present for pick up. For more information call (248) 627-1828.

-Goodrich families who receive free and reduced lunch and have a need for meals during the closure, can contact Director of Nutritional Services, Megan Burny, at (810) 591-2236

-The Edna Burton Senior Center, while closed, is still offering transportation to local doctors, and homebound meals are still being delivered. For questions, contact Faye Bindig (248)627-6447.

-Ortonville Area, Neighbor Helping Neighbor. The group is volunteering to shop for senior citizens and those with health issues. Donations of food and other supplies can be dropped off at the Brandon Community Church, 2300 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, in or next to the cooler at the front door, or at 630 Granger Road, Ortonville, in or next to the bin in front of the garage.Email estherskiba@gmail.com.

-The Table food pantry, Lakeview Community Church, 10023 S. State Road, Goodrich. From 2-4 p.m., Sundays. Due to CDC guidelines, clients will be required to wait in their vehicles until they are called into the building. Donations needed. Call (810)-239-4441.

-Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry open anyone who need assistance. Call Karen Milligan (248) 627-3965 ext. 103 to make an appointment.