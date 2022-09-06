Local schools open as teacher shortages loom

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Between the 18 new staff and teachers Brandon hired this year, there is 109 years of teaching experience.

But all that experience wasn’t easy to come by.

“It’s been very difficult,” said Carly Stone, Brandon Schools executive director of curriculum and instruction. “There aren’t as many fresh grads, and we are no longer seeing the same quality of applicants as we did in past years.”

According to a 2022 report based on a survey of 2,600 districts by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92 percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, 86 percent say they have difficulty finding support staff and 71 percent saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions.

While Brandon filled many positions, they still have openings for the special education resource room teachers, social workers, classroom assistants, and paraprofessionals.

“We’re all just chasing the vacancy, if it’s not here, it’s going to be in another district,” said Stone. “What we’re doing more than ever is hiring experienced people from other districts because there just aren’t as many fresh grads.”

The teaching positions aren’t the only ones with a shortage.

“We’ve had zero applications for our resource room, so it’s causing us to have to get creative,” she said. “We’re working with the Michigan Department of Education to ensure we’re in compliance, but it’s costing us a lot of extra time. We’re just trying to tap into any resource we can. We’re using all kinds of platforms to promote and put the positions out there.”

Despite having a difficult time filling positions, Stone said they brought on the same quality educators as they always have.

“I really feel like we have an exciting group. Some of them are returning Blackhawks. Really happy to be welcoming them back to Brandon,” she said. “I am excited as to who we have in as new district staff, I don’t feel like we compromised.”

The Goodrich School District hired seven new teachers to start the 2022 school years.

“As of Aug. 1 we had 100 percent of the teaching positions filled,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “However, the kindergarten enrollment was bigger, then the second grade enrollment grew, as a result we had two new openings posted. Then a resignation.”

Wright, who has served as a superintendent for almost 20 years said the pandemic played a big role, but the shortage started way before that time.

“Fifteen years ago we’d put out an opening for an elementary teaching position and we’d easily get a hundred applications,” said Wright. “Now we are lucky to get ten. And, if you’re in Goodrich we’d get more since we are at the top of the scale in the county and have very good kids, great facilities and culture here. So teachers want to come to Goodrich.”

“We are good for now, but I am concerned about substitutes this year,” he said.

Grand Rapids based EDUStaff, is one of several companies nationwide that provides comprehensive substitute services for public school districts along with adjunct and distant learning professors for community colleges.

Brian Dunn, EDUStaff director for the State of Michigan said the need for substitute teachers continues to be great.

“Some districts are in good shape, others are still in need,” said Dunn. “We are still hiring and had more than 1,000 apply in July and that number grew to 2,000 in August.”

Dunn said people are beginning to start looking for jobs again.

“We are moving away from the pandemic era,” he said. “However, it’s still impacting the job market, but there is some return.”

Dunn said the teacher fill rates in the state started low in September 2021 then by June it was up by about 8-10 percent.

“There have been pockets of retirements statewide,” said Dunn. “There are many variables that impact the shortage, a greater one is the lack of those opting for a profession in education. The colleges and universities are not having the graduates they once did. It’s due to many factors such as pay and culture in schools today.”

Dunn added that 60 college credit hours are needed to substitute for teaching.

“The good news is that some districts are paying a little more for subs, if the budget allows,” he added.

To apply go to edustaff.org.