Local students tops in Spring JROTC State Raider competition

Flint— On April 19 Goodrich Senior Natalie Steward participated in the Spring JROTC State Raider competition. The one-day, seven-event competition tests physical fitness, mental toughness, and marksmanship skills. Goodrich Co-leader Steward and Gavin Ottinger, members of the Genesee Career Institute Raider team, won four of the seven events, tops over 12 teams from across the state.

“You’re stronger than your limits,” said Steward. “Its rewarding to put in the grit and determination, it’s hard for us to win it all, but pain is temporary,”

Since her freshman year, Steward has attended the US Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp (JROTC) at the Genesee Career Institute, 5081 Torrey Road, Flint.

The rigorous competition, the fourth for Steward included a two kilometer run with a 35 pound pack, a biathlon run featuring marksmanship at 10 meters using air rifles, and a mile run which Steward, a Martian Cross County standout covered in about six minutes.

After high school Steward will attend the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Va. to study mechanical engineering. The cadets will participate in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps of the United States Armed Forces programs. After graduation cadets could opt for civilian endeavors or an officer’s commission in one of the six U.S military branches.

Natalie is the daughter of Tracy and Todd Steward of Grand Blanc.