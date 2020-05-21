Local support, area business giving back

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-Blackhawk Auto Repair, 105 S Ortonville Road, is giving back to the community in a big way.

The recent economic impact of coronavirus has been devastating on a variety of businesses. So, David Riley owner of Blackhawk Auto Repair, an essential local business who stayed open through the shutdown has decided to express his gratitude to the area businesses that supported him during some pretty rough days.

“Thank you to our community and several area businesses that keep me going through the past few months, especially Paint Crew, Mobil One, J & J Plumbing, Dynamic HVAC, Tri-Mountain Water, Frontier Communication, Papa Bella’s, Hamilton’s Feed Store, Wood Floors by Jessie, It’s the Little Things, the Brandon Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff Office-Brandon Substation for all their support,” said Riley. “Also, all those frontline health workers who kept on going. I do appreciate our community and everyone that supported us. So from March 26 through May 28 I’d like to give those who supported Blackhawk Auto Repair during the pandemic a free oil change. It’s my way of saying thank you.”

Also, on May 26, in an effort to jump start the local economy, Blackhawk Auto Repair will provide a free cup of coffee (any size) for everyone who stops by the Mobil One, 1125 Ortonville Road.

In addition, from May 28-July 28, for all frontline workers concerned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, Blackhawk Auto Repair is offering biocide cleaning for the inside of their vehicles.

“Just make sure the vehicle is cleaned-out thoroughly before you bring it in and I’ll take it from there,” he said. “It’s a $99 value but it’s free for our frontline workers. Knowing your car is clean of the coronavirus is one less thing you’ll have to worry about.”

“Finally, I’d like to thank Papa Bella’s 425 Mill St., for discounting the pizzas on April 10 as we purchased pizza for the Oakland County Sheriff Office-Brandon Substation and the Brandon Fire Department,” said Riley. “It’s truly a supportive community.”

Also, a special congratulation to the Brandon Blackhawks Class of 2020 and Dallas Taylor for his work with me at Blackhawk Auto Repair.