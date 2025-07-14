Local veteran hiker takes on Pacific Crest Trail

By David Fleet

Lynne Wummel is on the trail once again.

From hiking 2,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail in 2017 to biking across nine states from Virginia to Oregon on the TransAmerican Trail in 2018, Wummel, a 2016 Brandon graduate took aim at the Pacific Crest Trail or PCT covering 2,600 miles from southern California to Canada over about five months.

However, the PCT adventure, which was set to begin on April 11, 2022, was delayed due to a snowmobile accident. A three year hiatus included recovery from a leg break coupled with work and physical therapy in Salt Lake City was just right mix for the experienced hiker.

“I shifted my focus, needed the community, stability, working on healing my body,” said Wummel, during an interview from the iconic California trail.

“But this spring it was time to get going.”

This time Wummel’s boots started at the Mexican-American border on March 12, when her permit for the PCT was effective. Trail officials release 50 hikers per day on the trail.

“March is a little early to start the hike, with April being the typical start time for most hikers.

The PCT southern terminus begins in the Sonoran Desert which includes parts of the Mojave Desert.

“The desert was awesome in March due to the water available, it was not crazy hot yet,” she said. “That’s 700 miles through the desert, before the Sierra-Nevada Mountain Range.”

The portion of the PCT through the Sierra-Nevada’s range is about 750 miles from about Kennedy Meadows to the start of the Chips Creek north of Belden.

Going into the mountains, with altitudes exceeding 13,000 feet is challenging on a variety of levels, she said.

“I arrived at Kennedy Meadows South on April 27,” she said. “Hikers were not going through yet.”

Wummel left the PCT for a few weeks, delaying the hike in the Sierra’s until mid-May.

“In hind-sight it was a good time, but there was so much snow,” she said. “I did not know what I was getting into, I had microspikes and an ice axe, but what we were doing was mountaineering. I was not prepared for that. It was over our heads.”

At this point Wummel was hiking with her boyfriend through the mountains and covering 10-15 miles per day.

“The snow was deep and we could hike on the crust in the morning when it was still frozen, but by afternoon it became increasingly mushy due to the warmer temperatures,” she said. “You take a step and you fall through to your knee. It’s exhausting, one day it took us 12 hours to go 12 miles.”

Wummel was equipped with a warm sleeping bag and able to camp in non-snow areas at night. The intense high Sierras lasted about three weeks.

Currently Wummel is about halfway over the 2,650 mile PCT near Chester, Ca.

“The hard part of the trial is past us, and from here to Canada it’s pretty flat,” she said. “There are, however, a few burned-zones. Those areas are a challenge since you are very exposed and it’s hot.”

Wummel reflected on the differences between the Appalachian Trail and PCT.

“Water is plentiful all the time on the AT, also the elevation is much steeper on the AT,” she said. “The elevation change is much more gradual on the PCT. The PCT is also a totally different trail and experiences, with a variety of different ecosystems from the desert to the high mountains. The AT is like a green tunnel the whole time.”

Wummel experienced lizards in the desert region, a few deer and bear at Yosemite. She hikes with others along the way and hopes to be finished in mid-September.

“It’s super fun but a lot of hard work,” she said.

Wummel along with Mantis are planning on visiting South America following the PCT.

“I studied Spanish at Central Michigan,” she said.

For Wummel the trail never ends.

“My advice to those wishing to hike, ‘just do it, make it happen’” she said. “You really don’t need the nicest equipment or experience. If you feel called to do it, listen to the calling. It just comes. It’s such a beautiful experience, you often find yourself in such amazing places surrounded by amazing people.”

Follow along with her adventures on trekking home.com.