Local weed shops go up in smoke as permits expire

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — Ortonville might not be home to marijuana shops any time soon.

“Their applications were conditionally approved for those specific buildings,” said Village Manager Matt Ryan. “That was two-ish years ago.”

During the 2022 August election, voters approved an Adult Use Marihuana Establishment Ordinance by a narrow margin of five votes. Following that, the village council adopted the ordinance to replace the ordinance prohibiting them. They also established an annual fee of $5,000, paid by applicants who apply to open an establishment, to be paid annually. They also permitted up to two retail establishments within the village limits.

The ordinance was written by the group Ortonville Residents for Action, who originally petitioned to get it placed on the ballot. The original ordinance also stated any retail establishment had to be on a road that sees 20,000 cars per day, be a stand-alone building, not adjoin a residential district, be a minimum of 850 feet from a K-12 school, 1,000 from a licensed childcare facility, 2,000 feet from a part and 500 feet from any existing marijuana establishment.

The two proposed establishments were granted for 490 S. Ortonville Road, previously Country Counter Tops, and 456 S. Ortonville Road, previously Provanco Roofing and Siding. Both properties were found on the market, with the conditional application attached, in January of 2023. Since then, 456 S. Ortonville Road was sold to another business. The other property had conditionally approved license transfer in September of 2023, but no progress has been made since then.

In October of 2023, the property owners asked for a variance on the properties to allow new buildings in the footprint of the current buildings, but a new building would be too close to the road and would not comply with the village zoning ordinance requirements for new buildings to have a 25-foot setback from M-15.

“At some point, those two applications were joined into one, they wanted to share a driveway,” said Ryan. “No progress was made in that time, and they did not satisfy the conditions for the additional approval.”

A year ago, the properties got a six-month extension, but the conditions still have not been met.

“The planning commission considered it abandoned, and once they were notified, the village council deemed it abandoned,” said Ryan. “The applications were conditionally approved, and those conditions were not met.”

Due to this, the village is also not receiving funds promised within the applications, as well as not receiving the tax allocations from the state that are provided through the Marihuana Regulation Fund.