Locals rally for poinsettia project

Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road along with the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339 teamed up over the holidays to spread some much needed

cheer.

Charles J. Farley, WM of Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339, said he was contacted by Wojo’s regarding a donation of more than 100 poinsettias.

The plants were distributed to the Masonic Home Warwick Living Center in Alma, Rosebush Manor of Presbyterian Village System and the Edna Burton Senior Center. Deliveries were made by Masons WM Charles J. Farley, JW Ed Albertson, Jr., and RWGL Tom Braun.

“A special thanks to Joe Wojciechowski and the staff at Wojo’s Greenhouse for the generous donation and helping us bring holiday smiles to our seniors across the State of Michigan and our hometown,” said Farley.