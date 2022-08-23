Lois McMahon

McMAHON, LOIS MAXINE of Goodrich, Michigan; died on August 21, 2022. She was 90. Lois was born June 5, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Lewie and Lois (nee: Culler) Barr. She married Ralph McMahon on April 14, 1951 Lucas, Ohio. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2015. She is survived by four children Stephen (Bettina) McMahon, Timothy (Kathleen) McMahon, Diane (Craig) Patenaude and Mark (Leanne) McMahon; 12 grandchildren, Stephen, Rachel, Michael, Austin, Mark, Kyle, Daniel, Joshua, Kathleen, Andrew, Matthew and Nathan; 12 great grandchildren; one brother, Ken (the late Nancy) Barr; she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Linsey Joy. She was a long-time member of Hadley Community Church. She loved her flowers, cooking, was an excellent seamstress, prayer warrior who prayed for her friends and family by name. She enjoyed playing softball, swimming and played racquetball. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hadley Community Church 3638 Hadley Road, Hadley, Michigan. Pastor Wally Rose, officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com