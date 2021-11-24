Long-time Groveland Township planner to retire

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-For more than a quarter of century Jenny Sevigny has served the township on the planning commission.

Earlier this month she announced her retirement.

“If I live here I should be active here,” said Sevigny. “I love Groveland Township, we’ve strived to maintain the rural charter and it’s been an honor to be a part of that challenge. The growth in the community will come and I’m confident the future township leaders will continue to uphold the rural and spaciousness we’ve come to know. I commend the township administration for their outstanding fiscal responsibility over the many years.”

Jenny and her husband plan to travel and enjoy life.