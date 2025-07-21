Long-time librarian leaves BTPL

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — After almost 10 years, Shauna Quick is moving on from the Brandon Township Public Library. Her last day was July 16, and she has taken a position as Technology Access Coordinator at the Library of Michigan in Lansing.

She began at the BTPL nine years and nine months ago, and four years ago became the implementation manager.

“I was just starting my masters program in library science, and I was in Traverse City before that, but there wasn’t anything in Traverse,” she said. “I’ve only ever worked in libraries, I worked as a shelver in high school, then for six years in college I worked in an academic library. Then I found this position.”

Quick started in programming, and soon began working on technology programming and advancement in technology at the library.

“I worked to bring better internet to the library, to make our website clearer and more accessible, I taught tech classes,” said Quick. “I really have to thank the library for the opportunities they’ve given me.”

Quick has also been the vice president of the Ortonville Community Historical Society, and will finish her term, which will be up in October.

“I am just so appreciative to the community for the ability to grow, learn, and inspire you all,” she said.