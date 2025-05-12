Longtime Groveland trustee, treasurer David Ax remembered

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Holly — Longtime Groveland Township official, David Charles Ax, of Holly, passed away peacefully on April 15 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was 76.

Ax served the township on the planning commission and board of zoning appeals for more than 16 years. He was elected and served as township trustee from 1992 to 2008. Ax was elected township Treasurer in 2008 and served until his retirement in 2018.

“It’s has been a wonderful experience working with all board members, staff and the citizens of Groveland Township for 27 plus years,” said Ax, at his retirement.

Born on Jan. 30, 1949, Dave proudly served for six years as a medic in the U.S. Navy Reserves. His commitment to service extended far beyond the military—he dedicated his life to protecting both his community and the environment.

In the late 1970s, Stablex Corporation, a United Kingdom-based group, drew the ire of Groveland Township residents, including Ax, when they proposed a waste disposal plant in the township. The target area for the chemical plant dedicated to neutralizing toxic industrial waste into inert matter was the junction of Grange Hall Road and I-75. A court battle ensued for seven years, but in the end the township persevered.

“Dave and I met many years ago as citizen activists,” said 24th District Sen. Ruth Johnson, (R-Holly). “We were fighting against a large toxic waste dump that would have polluted our groundwater. I became good friends with Dave and his wife Holly and am proud to be godmother to their children. It’s a huge loss for our community. He will be greatly missed.”

Dave led with compassion and conviction—never one to stay quiet, especially when he had something to say. Whether offering advice, sharing a story, or standing up for what he believed in, he lived with integrity and always spoke his mind.

Retired Groveland Township Supervisor Bob DePalma served with Ax for more than 30 years

“David had the best interests of the township during his years of service as a trustee and treasurer,” said DePalma. “David work with the township goes back many years and his efforts are still remembered today.”

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, Dave will be remembered for his strong voice, and generous heart. His love of nature, his stories, and the example he set will live on in all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Ax; his children, Lauren (Brian) Casey, Bryan (Nicole) Ax; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Maverick and Theodore Ax and Emerson and Leighton Casey; and his brother, Brent Ax.

At 2 p.m., May, 23 the VFW Post 5587, 201 Airport Drive, Holly will host a celebration of life. RSVP everloved.com/life-of/david-ax.