Loretta Jackson

JACKSON, LORETTA, aged 83; passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born on January 12, 1936 in Cannelton, West Virginia to Carrie and Omar Riffle. Loretta was married to her best friend, Garrett Jackson for 65 years. Loretta loved music and children. She played piano and organ and for many years sang in the gospel trio and quartet “The Centralairs”. She was on the staff at Brandon Schools and held a Bachelor of Food and Related Services from Michigan State University. Loretta and Garrett were active in church their whole lives. They taught youth and young married classes together. Loretta sang in every choir any church had available and directed the children’s choir at Detroit Central Baptist Church. Loretta loved to paint, sew, craft and garden. Loretta is survived by her husband Garrett; her daughter Debra Jackson-Dechert, husband Richard; her son, Ralph Jackson, wife Bobbi; granddaughters, Loretta Sandlin, Michelle Burns, Katie Burns, husband Nick VanHagnen, Emily Slater, husband Angel Molero and Dawn DeClark and grandson, Dan DeClark. Great grandchildren include, Garrett Fischbein, Kyla Burns, Rylan VanWagnen, Castiel Molero and Cooper Molero. Loretta is also survived by her sister, Francis Steele and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church of Goodrich 6776 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Goodrich. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com