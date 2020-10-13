Lorraine Morgan

MORGAN, LORRAINE DONNA of Ortonville; passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. She was 90.

She was born August 29, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Theodore and Berneta (nee: Orr) Johnson. She is survived by four children, Linda (David) Coomer, Barry Morgan, Alan Morgan and Steven (Kim) Morgan; one brother, Clark (Linda) Johnson; one sister, Penny (Jim) Pierson; brother-in-law, Bill McCormick; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Morgan; her daughter, Mary (Ed) Jenks; sister, Francine McCormick and her brother, Daniel Johnson. Lorraine was a manager in the food service industry. A member of the Red Hat Society and the Grand Blanc and Goodrich Woman’s Clubs. A private memorial service will be held at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A mask will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com