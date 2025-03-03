Louise May King

KING, LOUISE MAY of Davison, died on February 21, 2025. She was 89. Louise was born on December 27, 1935 in Ortonville, Michigan. Daughter of Ira and Mildred Ann (nee: Milka) King. Dear sister of Betty Irwin; special friend and longtime housemate of Norma Clore; special friend of Tim and Fran Hotchkiss and John and Sue Walls; Louise was a member of the Ugly Quilt Group at Goodrich United Methodist Church. A former member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She attended Lake Huron Methodist Church Camp in Fort Gratiot, Michigan. Her final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com