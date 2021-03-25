Love at first bark: Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On March 23, the Brandon Learn from Home team and Scholastic Books held a drive-thru book fair for students in

the school district.

“We celebrated a successful March is Reading Month by having families drive through a display of books while being entertained by Clifford the Big Red Dog,” said BLFH principal David Wyatt. “Kids were able to support their school libraries through purchases and picked up prizes earned by completing reading challenges like BINGO boards and reading by flashlight.”

The event was organized by Mrs. Babb, and was worked by volunteers Mrs. Long, Mrs. Davert, Mrs. Weston, Mrs. Painter and Amelia Moser.