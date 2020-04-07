In response to Paul Lucas “Go Trump”

I just finished Reading a letter from a Mr. Paul S Lucas. I noticed the entire first paragraph was nothing but angry verbiage, directed at one of Mr. Lucas’ “neighbors”, Dale Bond.

Mr. Lucas if you’re a God fearing man, try to remember Gods commandment to love your neighbor.

There’s so much anger in the letters, and I don’t see or hear anything Christlike coming from you.

If you’re not a Christian, I think there’s maybe a lesson here for all of us who are, if any of you claim to be Christian then it’s time to step up and start acting like one.

We are supposed to be followers of Christ.

“Learn his ways. “

We live in the land of milk and honey and yet we are a nation divided. I think we grieve our father in heaven.

Be careful who you follow Mr. Lucas, whether you are a believer or not, there is a judgment Day. You will atone for the words you speak, and the actions you take.

Keep this in mind when you choose a leader.

Matthew 15:18 What comes out of the mouth, comes from the heart (not the locker room) and this defiles a man.

Proverbs 6:16-19 There are 6 things the Lord hates 7 that are an abomination to him;

A proud look, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood, A Heart that devises wicked schemes, Feet that are quick to rush into evil, A false witness who pours out lies, A person who stirs up conflict in the community. (ie A nation Divided)

Blessings and Peace to you,

Denise L Chegash