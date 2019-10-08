Lynda Deloris Gabbard longtime resident of Ortonville, Michigan; died on October 8, 2019.
She was 71.
Born on November 6, 1947 to the late Morris and Pearl (nee: Couch) Simkins. She married Jack A. Gabbard on December 11, 1965 in Ortonville. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2014. She is survived by her son, Jack A. Gabbard, Jr.; three sisters, Donna Simkins, Pat (Ted) Grochowski and Mary (Dennis) Huston; one brother, Larry Simkins; caregiver/sister-in-law of Jan Orcutt; she was preceded in death by one son Paul Eugene Gabbard. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christmas Toy Store. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.