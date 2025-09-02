Man arrested, linked to numerous vehicle break-ins

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon Twp. — A Davison man has been arraigned for a string of larcenies in Brandon Township.

Ian Stead, 32, was arraigned on Aug. 22 in front of Magistrate Schouman of the 52-2 District Court on two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, each carrying a potential five year sentence, and one misdemeanor count of a larceny totaling less than $200. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

On Aug. 19, around 2:30 a.m., Brandon deputies were clearing a traffic crash and saw a man, later identified as Stead, riding on Ortonville Road on a bicycle with no headlight. He looked similar to a video deputies saw of the suspect in a string of larcenies from vehicles in the area. Before the traffic crash was cleared, around 3:30 a.m., the suspect rode by deputies again, this time with a backpack.

Deputies thought he could be the suspect they were looking for and were able to make contact with him. He told deputies he was just trying to ride his bike home. He was asked if he knew anything about recent larcenies in the area and he said he knew nothing about them. He told deputies the backpack contained a change of clothes and some change, and that he did not have a license.

Deputies conducted a search on the bag and found $47 in cash, a wallet with a driver’s license and debit cards that did not belong to Stead, numerous vape pens, a red pocket knife, a flash drive, a camera, two sets of earbuds, a phone charging chord and other miscellaneous items.

Stead was brought in for questioning and was found to also have a probation violation out of state.

Deputies followed up at a township residence where Stead said he had been staying and found, and after being given permission to search his room, they found many miscellaneous items that were suspected to have been stolen, including laptops, computers, phones, headphones, tablets, and credit and debit cards. The items were all lodged into evidence, and many returned to their rightful owners.