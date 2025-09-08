Managing anxiety in children, teens during back-to-school time

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

As school gets underway, parents may notice changes in their students that can be indicative of anxiety, especially as their schedules change from the free-time of summer to the structure of the school year.

“They’ve had the summer to kind of do what they want, have relaxed scheduling, that kind of can be the first thing that’s hard, because they’re not always set up to go back to school,” said Susan Simpson, LMSW, owner of Sacred Spaces Therapy. “They get new schedules, see other students, and social anxiety plays a huge role in teen anxiety.”

Even if students have their sleep schedule structured for school and are prepared for lunch, having new teachers, new classes, and seeing other students can be anxiety-inducing.

“You know, thinking things like, will I be in that same group, who are my teachers, what is my work load going to be like, just all the changes,” she said.

Parents can look for symptoms such as trouble concentrating, headaches, stomach aches, sleep problems, excessive worry, and especially irritability.

“If they don’t necessarily want to express what they’re worried about, they might be irritable,” she said. “And sometimes withdrawing can be another sign. Declining school performance, needing constant reassurance, not wanting to go to school.”

While some of those symptoms are more severe than others, Simpson said a good way to get children and teens of all ages to talk about their anxiety is gently in a way that is not specific so the child doesn’t shut down.

“The phrasing that I like to use, really with all ages but especially younger kids, is ‘I’m wondering how you’re feeling,’” she said.

Another good option, she said, is having a high-low conversation at meal time, and asking what the best and worst parts of their day were, and exploring the hard parts of their day with them.

“That cultivates that mom and dad are the safe people to talk about the hard things,” she said.

Parents can also help with the transition by talking about being back to school, having a sleep routine, having healthy lunch options similar to what the school might offer, and having conversations about mental health at home.

“They might not want to talk to mom and dad, but saying you can connect them with a school counselor or a counselor outside of school can help,” she said.

If there is a significant change in a child’s behaviour, things like constantly missing school, not being able to get out of bed, isolating to a significant degree, or acting out, parents might want to seek outside help.

“If there is a concern, and your kid isn’t being forthcoming, reach out to a counselor at school,” she said. “Kids act different at school versus at home, and they can kind of keep an eye on kids at school or in a different setting.”

She also said parents can offer therapy resources for their child, and they just may take up the offer.

