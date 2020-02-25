Marcella ‘Marcy’ Haney

HANEY, MARCELLA “MARCY” FRANCES (nee: FODELL)

Marcella “Marcy” Frances Haney of Brandon Township, died on February 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on March 2, 1937 in Detroit to Anthony and Claire Fodell. Marcella leaves behind her husband, William V. (Bill) Haney; son Mark Haney; daughter Jennifer Koch, her husband Edward, and children Meghan, Gillian, and Robin; daughter Rebecca Zirnheld, her husband Patrick, and children Jerome, Zacharie, and Amelie; and Jessica Haney and her children Elliott and Annika. She was predeceased in 1987 by son Patrick. Marcy enriched countless lives in many communities. She gave unreservedly of her time, her talent and her deep empathy for people in need. From her teenage job in the newborn wing of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital to her supervisory and management roles at Common Ground Resources & Crisis Center, she freely shared with others her talents, kindness, and compassion. She managed the Crisis Line, trained counselors, and was a leader in suicide prevention. Throughout her life, Marcy devoted herself to her children, grandchildren, and those in need anywhere in the world, as well as to animals and protecting our fragile natural places. Among the happiest days for Marcy were those spent watching the grandkids and family friends enjoy the scenery, wildlife and tranquility of her home in Brandon Township. She loved sharing stories of family events. As a teenager she worked at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital with responsibilities in the nursery, caring for infants, including premature babies. A graduate of Berkley High School, Marcy majored in Sociology/Psychology in her 1959 B.A. degree from the University of Michigan. She served in several care-giving and counseling organizations before her leadership roles at Common Ground Sanctuary. A lifelong lover of animals, Marcy kept Siamese cats and Springer Spaniel dogs, and was comforted in her final years by Clare, her rescued Springer Spaniel. The family is being assisted by Village Funeral Home in Ortonville, where arrangements will be posted on www.villagefh.com along with further information about Marcy. Cremation has taken place with ashes to be interred in the family plot at Pine Lake Cemetery in West Bloomfield. Details will also be announced on the Village website for a future ceremony celebrating Marcy’s life of giving and caring for others. For those wishing to make donations, the family requests they be made in Marcy’s name to the rescue site English Spring Spaniel America or the Humane Society of Michigan.