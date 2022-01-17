Margaret Molitor

Lake City- Margaret A. Molitor, 84, died peacefully in her sleep January 13, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was born on September 21, 1937 on the Koopman Farm in Falmouth, MI to John Henry Koopman and Minnie Molhoek.

Margaret graduated from McBain High School, class of 1955. Following graduation, she went to Central Michigan University to complete her teaching degree in Home Economics. While attending school, she married Russell Molitor and moved to Goodrich, MI where to worked as a Home Economics teacher from 1964-1996. She spent her time treating everyone to homecooked meals and the latest goodies from the kitchen.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother Henry John Koopman of Mount Pleasant and William Koopman of Falmouth along with sister Hazel Marsh of Merritt. Surviving in addition to her husband, Russell Molitor, are her sons Richard Molitor of Mulliken and John (Marie) Molitor of Howell. Brother, Edward (Bob) Koopman of FL and sisters Helen Dickerson of Cadillac; Carol Vyse of Reese; Jean (Joe) Poggi of St George Island, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held in Falmouth, MI area in early May. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.