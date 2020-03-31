Margaret Nixon

NIXON, MARGARET ELLEN of Ortonville, Michigan; died March 30, 2029; she was 93.

She was born June 10, 1926 in Birmingham, Michigan to the late Jacob and Margaret (nee: Gleasure) Dean. She is survived by two children, Chris (Pam) Nixon of Ortonville and Shannon (Terry) Jacobson of Waterford; three grandchildren, Dan (Beth) Nixon, Mark (Cortney) Nixon and Kyle (Kyla) Jacobson; four great grandchildren, Roy and Della Nixon and Reagan and Rhett Nixon; she was preceded in death by loving husband of 69 years, Raymond Fred Nixon. With her kind way and interest in others, she made and maintained many friends over the years. She was a lover of nature and kept the birds and wildlife well fed at their home in Ortonville. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and always had cookies or treats if you stopped for a visit. She attended Lakeview Community Church in Goodrich, Michigan. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Her final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made Lakeview Community Church. To send a condolence to the family, you may go to www.villagefh.com