Marjorie ‘Marg’ Bovan

Marjorie L. Bovan (Marg) passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. She was surrounded by family and friends, and passed away peacefully.

She was born in Ellwood City on June 22, 1954 to the late John and Elizabeth Cowan. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1972 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1976. She was currently living in Sterling Heights, Michigan with her daughter and son-in-law.

Marg was married to Richard A. Bovan on December 14, 1991. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2020. She is survived by her children, Erin Elizabeth Bovan (Benjamin Hoag), and Andrew John Bovan, all of Michigan. Also surviving are two sisters, Alice M. (David) Anton and Mary A. (David) Best, all of Fombell, PA. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Marg was a kind and loving person, and will be terribly missed by her family and friends.

No public service will be held at this time due to the pandemic. A date for a Celebration of Life will be set later.