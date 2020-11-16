DYER, MARK STEVEN of Groveland Twp., Michigan. Died November 14, 2020. He was 49.

Born on August 25,1971 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the Carol June (nee: Corbin) and the late Willie Alvin Dyer. Mark was a 1990 graduate of Brandon High School, then went on to ITT in Troy where he took Heating and Cooling in the 1-year program. He started working right away for Pro-Temp out of Lapeer which later became Temp-Pro and then L.J. Rolls. After 23 years he got out of Heating and Cooling. He then started to working in seaweed harvesting for Inland Lakes in the summer and working Mt. Holly in the winter as a lift operator. He loved both jobs. He always had more loads of seaweed than anyone else. At Mt. Holly he loved working the chair lifts that took the children up the hills. They had a hard time getting to the chairs. He taught them how to move their little skis back and forth to the sides. He called them to wabble, wabble, wabble. Mark loved children and young people. He is survived by his mother, Carol Dyer; sister Kelly Garris and brother Dion (Sherry) Dyer; his nieces and nephews, Heather, Joshua, and Danielle “Sweet Pea” to her Uncle Mark, Tiffanie, Sydney and Stosh; his great nieces and nephews, Xylah. Oryah, Hysaan and Caelum; Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. He went to church with his mother, but said there was too much singing and not enough preaching. He loved to hear Pastor Jesse preach. He was a good artist and wrote poems. He built model cars. He loved to walk often walking 2 miles from his home and back. He enjoyed Rock Concerts and bought many Tee-Shirts from the concerts. After his dad, Willie passed away he took care of the property. He mowed at least two acres every time and also did all the trimming. He made sure the furnace was always running. He was a good handyman. He took care of his mother and she took care of him. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Rev. Jesse Loggins, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home. Please bring a mask as no more than 25 people at a time in the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Church of Hadley. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com