Martha Phipps

PHIPPS, MARTHA ANN, age 75, of Ortonville, passed away May 2, 2025.

She was born on June 12, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter to the late Stanley and Bernice Kowalski (nee Krzyzanowski). Martha is survived by many loving cousins, extended family and friends. Martha worked for General Motors for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed her flower gardens, caring for her many cats and dogs and was an extremely generous person. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025, 11:00 AM, with an instate of 10:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church; 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Village Funeral Home of Ortonville, 135 South Street. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. Her family would like to thank her Caregiver, Jennifer for her care and kindness through the years. Memorial donations in Martha’s name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society 2937 E. Grand Blvd. Suite 800 Detroit, MI 48202 or Leader Dogs for the Blind 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. Kindly keep Martha and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com