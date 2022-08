By David Fleet

Editor

Lapeer — On Aug. 15, the Goodrich Martian Boys Tennis team competed in the Lapeer Quad 1 at Lapeer High School along with Milan and Saginaw Heritage.

The Goodrich Martians topped the team competitin with Milan second, Saginaw Heritage third and Lapeer fourth.

The Goodrich flight champions

1 singles – Jordan Conn; 4 singles – James Mahon; 2 doubles – Coy Nicklas & Aiden Tenniswood and 4 doubles – Matthew Brown & Owen Mattila

All other flights were won by Milan